State Street Corp Sells 22,620 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,147,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.83% of State Street worth $1,251,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

