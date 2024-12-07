Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Stem from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stem by 213.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 160,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stem by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 370,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STEM opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.64. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

