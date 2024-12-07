Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Stericycle Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $787,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 19.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 28.8% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

