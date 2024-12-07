Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 29,814 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.22 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.34.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

