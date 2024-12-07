StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

GTIM stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.85. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

