StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Trevena Price Performance
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -23.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
