StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

