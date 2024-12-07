StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.
About China Natural Resources
