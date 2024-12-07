StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %
CNET stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile
