StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 7.6 %

CNET stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

