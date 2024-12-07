Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,536 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter worth $57,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter worth $98,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 92.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,455.73. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

