Systematic Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 3,680 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,308,000 after buying an additional 854,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 28.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after acquiring an additional 406,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of GMS by 103.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 350,478 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at $24,601,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 110,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,834.36. The trade was a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.13 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Report on GMS

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.