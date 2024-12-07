Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $181,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,593.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 175,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $63.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.56 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,982. The trade was a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

