Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 96.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LBRT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,335,166.83. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $288,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 730,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,880.61. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,037 shares of company stock worth $2,088,232 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.