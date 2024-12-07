Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 40,841 IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in IMAX in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.71 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.74%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

