Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 901,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 229,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $38,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,700. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

