TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

TRP opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. TC Energy has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.822 per share. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

