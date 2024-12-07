Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Ventum Financial

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Ventum Financial from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cormark lowered Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Tecsys Stock Performance
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of C$42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.4600739 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
