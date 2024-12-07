Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Ventum Financial

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Ventum Financial from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lowered Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Tecsys stock opened at C$43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$637.45 million, a PE ratio of 431.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$29.20 and a 12 month high of C$45.35.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of C$42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.4600739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

