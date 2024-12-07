Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.
ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.90 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
ERIC stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.62.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.
