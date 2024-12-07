Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 72.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ternium by 3,152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Ternium Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

Ternium Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.