Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 225 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Workday by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after buying an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Workday by 17,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Workday by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after buying an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Workday by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 17,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 284,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Up 1.4 %

WDAY opened at $266.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.65. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $1,378,788.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,369,458. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total transaction of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,032,950. The trade was a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,422,088. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

