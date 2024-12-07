Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.60 and a 200-day moving average of $200.87. The company has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $154.68 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

