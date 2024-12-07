The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average of $180.03. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $134.17 and a 12-month high of $209.88. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

