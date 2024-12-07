The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $65.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $32.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.87 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $2,671,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,618,602 shares in the company, valued at $418,605,499.14. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $606,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,824,986.88. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,193,441 shares of company stock valued at $41,362,270. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.