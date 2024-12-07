The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,446,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.67% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,941,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

