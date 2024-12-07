The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Plans $1.75 Quarterly Dividend

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCEM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.61. Monarch Cement has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

