The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $30,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,378.45. This trade represents a 10.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 228.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

