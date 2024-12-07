The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Wendy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.48 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.