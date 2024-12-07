Thomas P. Carey Sells 15,710 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $235.43 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $237.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BR. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

