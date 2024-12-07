Todd A. Etzler Sells 590 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) EVP Todd A. Etzler sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $10,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 508.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 44.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

