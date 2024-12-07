TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total value of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,277.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $965.69 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

