TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $93,657.60 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.0 %

TMDX stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.93.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.