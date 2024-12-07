Tritax Eurobox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Approximately 1,020,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 393,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Tritax Eurobox Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £6.66 million, a PE ratio of -27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invests in and manages a well-diversified portfolio of well-located Continental European logistics real estate assets that are delivering an attractive capital return and secure income to shareholders. These assets fulfil key roles in the logistics and distribution supply-chain focused on the most established logistics markets and on the major population centres across core Continental European countries.

