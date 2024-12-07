Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer Sells 4,966 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
NYSE:TFC opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Nebius Group Stock: A Rising AI Infrastructure Star
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Celsius Stock May Thrive as Pepsi and Coca-Cola Face Headwinds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Lemonade’s AI Edge: A Disruptor in the Insurance Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.