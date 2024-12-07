Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director K. David Jr. Boyer Sells 4,966 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

