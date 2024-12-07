Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $437,938.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,219,595.98. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,575 shares of company stock worth $3,863,961. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO opened at $113.39 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $113.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.87.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

