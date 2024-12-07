Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $53.38 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.87% of RH worth $53,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in RH by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $793,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in RH by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,034.20. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. This represents a 98.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock worth $2,871,935. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush raised RH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $376.10 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $212.43 and a 1 year high of $398.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.02 and its 200-day moving average is $292.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

