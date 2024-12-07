U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 724639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 142,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 92,939 shares during the period.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.