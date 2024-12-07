UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 1,161,792 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,792 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $14,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,081,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,390 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.07 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

