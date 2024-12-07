UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $15 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.26% of ChampionX worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $488,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2,808.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 278,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 268,486 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 41.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 896,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,514.54. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.38. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

