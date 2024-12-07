UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,107,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $42.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $78,107.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,275.12. This represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,066 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,738 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

