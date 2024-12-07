UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 985 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in California Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in California Resources by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in California Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $488,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $475,603.25. This trade represents a 50.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.13 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. California Resources’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

