UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

CMC stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

