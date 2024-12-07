UBS Group Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $47.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

NYSE PSTG opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $450,709.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. This trade represents a 8.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,542 shares of company stock worth $25,154,030 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,487,000 after buying an additional 368,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,596,000 after purchasing an additional 626,427 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,684,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,575,000 after purchasing an additional 177,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,798,000 after purchasing an additional 219,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after purchasing an additional 747,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

