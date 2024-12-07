Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $335.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.00.

ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.67 and a 200-day moving average of $376.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $359,480,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,545,000 after buying an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,519,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

