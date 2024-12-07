Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.20-23.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.1-11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

ULTA stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

