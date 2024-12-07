Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 40839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $488.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Unisys in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

