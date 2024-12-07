United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 222,213 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

