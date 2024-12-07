United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after buying an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $653,567,000 after acquiring an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $201.58 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.