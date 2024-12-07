United Services Automobile Association Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $272.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.58 and its 200 day moving average is $316.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.80 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

