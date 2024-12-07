US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.98 and traded as high as $50.02. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 31,379 shares trading hands.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1607 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 667,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

