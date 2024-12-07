Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $106.97 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.